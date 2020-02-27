PFL Set To Hold Inaugural Awards Show

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), announced today that it would be holding its inaugural PFL award show, which will air on ESPN+ in March.
The PFL Award show is set to become an annual event and will feature ten award categories. Fans will be able to cast their votes online between February 26 – March 1, with voting taking place exclusively on Twitter.
“2019 was a record year for the PFL on ESPN, doubling our Championship audience with over 400,000 TV viewers in the U.S., and over two million globally. This success is attributed to our great fighters, many of whom had to fight five times last season for a shot at the $1 Million Dollar Championship,” said said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL.
“Through the PFL Awards, we will shine a light on the many fighter achievements and moments deserving of recognition. Our voting process is unique – fans, media, and fighters, along with the league, have a say in who brings home the awards.”
The full list of categories and nominees for the 2019 PFL season are as follows:
Fighter of the Year – Men
- Lance Palmer, Featherweight
- Natan Schulte, Lightweight
- Emiliano Sordi, Light Heavyweight
Fighter of the Year – Women
- Kayla Harrison
- Sarah Kaufman
- Larissa Pacheco
Knockout of the Year
- John Howard KOs Ray Cooper III
- Movlid Khaybulaev flying knee vs Damon Jackson
- Ray Cooper III KOs Chris Curtis
Submission of the Year
- Alex Gilpin sleeps Andre Harrison
- Magomed Magomedkerimov’s guillotine choke on John Howard
- Natan Schulte 52-second choke vs. Ramsey Nijem
Professional of the Year
- Francimar Barroso
- Kayla Harrison
- David Michaud
Fight of the Year
- PFL 2019 welterweight championship: Ray Cooper III vs David Michaud
- PFL 5: Movlid Khaybulaev vs Andre Harrison
- PFL 2019 lightweight championship: Natan Schulte vs Loik Radzhabov
Holy S#!+ Moment of the Year
- John Howard hands Ray Cooper III his first KO defeat
- Ali Isaev’s buzzer beater KO of #1 seed Denis Goltsov in the PFL heavyweight semifinals
- Movlid Khaybulaev flying knee vs Damon Jackson
Most Improved Fighter
- Natan Schulte, Lightweight
- Emiliano Sordi, Light Heavyweight
- Rashid Yusupov, Light Heavyweight
Toughest Fighter – Playoffs MVP
- Ali Isaev, Heavyweight
- David Michaud, Welterweight
- Loik Radzhabov, Lightweight
On Notice ( Fighters to watch)
- Nikolay Aleksakhin, Welterweight
- Denis Goltsov, Heavyweight
- Brendan Loughnane, Featherweight