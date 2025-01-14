PFL retain matching rights amid Patricio Pitbull release as fans blast leader Donn Davis

Despite landing his requested release from his PFL contract tonight, Brazilian veteran, Patricio Pitbull has revealed that despite executive, Donn Davis’ official statement regarding his exit — the promotion retain matching rights — which would allow them to match any offer the former received from a new organization, and effectively resign him.

Pitbull, the current Bellator MMA featherweight champion and a former lightweight titleholder in the promotion, had requested his release from the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in recent months, noting his disappointment with his lack of activity in the SmartCage since the promotion’s merger.

Most recently featuring in the main event of Bellator Champions Series 1 last March, Patricio Pitbull successfully racked up another featherweight title defense, besting challenger, Jeremy Kennedy with a third round knockout win.

And amid a host of disgruntled fighters under the PFL banner voicing their displeasure with organizational ongoings, Pitbull was confirmed as being released from his contract tonight by co-founder, Davis.

“We are releasing @PatricioPitbull,” Davis posted on his official X account. “@PFLMMA is all about opportunity I founded this company to create new great opportunities for top fighters PFL has and will continue to do that for all top fighters who want to be here. #PFLMMA”

PFL retain matching rights to sign Patricio Pitbull despite release

However, according to Pitbull on his own social media, despite the termination of his contract with the PFL, the promotion still retain his matching rights — which means hypothetically, if another promotions offers the Brazilian a contract to fight under their umbrella, the PFL would be offered the chance to match the deal, and resign him to a contract.

“As much as I appreciate an earlier termination of my deal and a waiver of the exclusive negotiation period, you are stull retaining matching rights so I’m not exactly free,” Patricio Pitbull posted. “If you’re so kind to let me go, why not make it an unconditional release?”