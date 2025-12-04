PFL MENA Finalist Salah Eddine Hamli eyes the PFL World Champ Post-Finals

The PFL MENA finals are nearly here, and Salah Eddine Hamli has carved a swath through the tournament field on the way to the finals. The surging combatant is poised for a possible huge moment on Friday. When expressing what kind of a strong capstone achievement in his MMA career that this would be if he gets his ideal outcome on December 5th, Salah Eddine Hamli said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“A very, very, very good moment and good point if I win the final because I work a lot of in my; I have a short career because I start MMA like four years ago but I am training so hard. I have a 10 and 0 [record], and I’m ready to be this time the champion of PFL MENA and when I win inshallah, I go for the world champion.”

Touching on the specific stopping points on the road to the PFL MENA lightweight finals, Salah Eddine Hamli stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, I have a a very hard quarterfinal and a very hard semi-final. I win. I know Mohammad Fahmi win in the first round. The two fights he have. I’m more prepared for this fight than him. And I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m ready to enter the cage and and smash him.”

Salah Eddine Hamli, Mohammad Fahmi, and the PFL MENA finals

Salah Eddine Hamli has collected amateur boxing titles in Spain, and also has submission wins on his MMA record. When speaking to the well-rounded nature of his mixed martial arts game, Salah Eddine Hamli quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, of course. In in all my fights, I only do wrestling and grappling right now, but my background is boxing. I have the boxing… I’m ready to show the people my boxing and my skills of striking the next final inshallah and all the people get on it and and see you in five of December.”

The man standing opposite him in the finals is Mohammad Fahmi, who has authored back-to-back first-round finishes to get to the finals here. Fahmi also has some experience on the ONE Championship circuit prior to that. When asked for his thoughts on his PFL MENA finals opponent Muhammad Fami and what he brings to the table here, Salah Eddine Hamli said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],