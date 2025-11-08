Monica Medina has captured gold in bare knuckle boxing and seeks a title within gloved boxing this weekend. Monica Medina will contend for Jully Poca’s Misfits Boxing women’s cruiserweight world title at MF Duel: Cracra vs. Fox on November 9th. Monica Medina has a chance to become a multi-combat sport champion against the unbeaten Poca this weekend and when discussing what this emans to her, Medina quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, man. It’s awesome. I’ve been wanting to box with the gloves on and they hit me up about this fight. So it just happens to be for the belt. So extra little bit of extra sauce on the end of that one.”

Medina is also moving up multiple weight classes to take on someone widely seen as the ebst woman on the influencer boxing circuit with Poca securing prior wins over Elle Brooke and Crystal Pittman. When discussing her opponent’s skill set and resume heading into this upcoming fight here with Poca, Medina said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Well, man, much respect to her. Like, I watched her fights. I think she’s tough. I think she’s going to hit hard. But, I don’t think it’s anything I haven’t seen before. I fought some tough ass people. So, I think it’s going to be a good fight. Hopefully she doesn’t underestimate me because I’m coming with everything I got.”

Monica Medina: “I want to put on a f***ing show”

Whena sked a follow up aquestion about if she gets the sense that Poca is underestimating her heading into this Queensberry Rules showdown, Medina responded [via Bowks Talking Bouts],