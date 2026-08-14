Watch: One Of MMA’s Hottest Free Agents From PFL Spotted With UFC Matchmaker Hunter Campbell

One of MMA’s hottest free agents from PFL was spotted with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell yesterday during the UFC 330 press conference.

With a few notable fighters hitting free agency, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the PFL star in question signs with the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

Usman Nurmagomedov en route to his KO win over Archie Colgan at PFL New York 2026 (Image: @PFLMMA/X)

That man is Usman Nurmagomedov. And Nurmagomedov’s interaction with Campbell has been going viral.

Check out the clip below:

Usman Nurmagomedov and UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell were spotted together during the #UFC330 press conference 👀 pic.twitter.com/FzNF8cT7JI — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 14, 2026

Usman, who is also the cousin of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov, was there to show his support for Islam Makhachev, who is going into his first welterweight title defense at UFC 330, against Ian Machado Garry.

The Russian only recently became a free agent, after fighting out his contract following an impressive win over Archie Colgan at PFL New York on the 31st of July, 2026.

A stunning KO win saw Nurmagomedov defend his PFL Lightweight Championship for the second time and stay unbeaten (22-0) in his career.

Prior to that, he was also the Bellator Lightweight World Champion, defending the title three times before the merger (PFL – Bellator) set him up for a title clash against Paul Hughes (which he eventually won).

And in his early MMA days, Nurmagomedov had fought in multiple promotions across the Middle East and Russia, accumulating an 11-0 record before entering the big leagues.

Hunter Campbell Sighting Aside, Dana White Recently Shared A One-Word Response to Potentially Signing Usman Nurmagomedov

A couple of weeks ago, Dana White was asked about the UFC potentially signing Usman Nurmagomedov. The UFC President then shared a one-word response, grinning. He said:

Sure.

Dana White recently shared a one-word reaction to potentially signing Usman Nurmagomedov to the UFC (via MMA Fighting and UFC/YouTube)

Coupling White’s reaction and the recent Hunter Campbell interaction, it might be only a while before Nurmagomedov signs with the UFC.