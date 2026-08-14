Watch: Ian Machado Garry’s Son Leo Melts Hearts With Islam Makhachev Interaction
Ian Machado Garry‘s son Leo’s interaction with Islam Makhachev will melt hearts.
With the UFC 330 welterweight title fight between Makhachev and Garry just a day away, the ceremonial weigh-ins just concluded. It is worth noting that the two fighters successfully made weight at the official weigh-ins.
Backstage after the event, Garry’s son Leo had a heartwarming interaction with Makhachev. The clip begins with the Russian asking for his name, then Garry (carrying Leo on his hip) asks his son to wish Makhachev good luck for tomorrow’s fight. Their interaction ends with a fist bump and a thumbs-up.
Check out the heartwarming interaction between Ian Machado Garry, his son Leo, and Islam Makhachev below:
Coming off a two-fight winning streak, Garry will look to upset the Dagestani, who has not been defeated since 2015 – a staggering 11 years.
The Irishman is coming off a win over Belal Muhammad. Makhachev, on the other hand, last beat Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight title.
Ian Machado Garry’s Son Leo was Born in 2022
Ian Machado Garry’s son Leo (Leandro Vegas) is his first biological child with Layla Anna-Lee and was born in October 2022.
Garry married Anna-Lee back in February 2022, and the Irishman is also a stepfather to her older son from a previous relationship with Richard Cullen.
Given all the flak the 28-year-old receives online, especially over matters concerning his private life, Garry has always carried himself with humility and wholesomeness.