UFC 330 Odds: Esteban Ribovics a Huge Favorite Over Edson Barboza in Philadelphia

Edson Barboza and Esteban Ribovics meet in a lightweight bout on the UFC 330 card tonight, Saturday, August 15, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The matchup puts a long-serving UFC striker against an Argentine contender looking to rebound and take another step up at 155 pounds.

Esteban Ribovics is the clear betting favorite over Edson Barboza for their UFC 330 lightweight fight in Philadelphia later today. The market with https://casinoshunter.com/online-casinos/interac/ has continued to move toward Ribovics, who is priced around -650 to -700, while Barboza sits between +440 and +475.

UFC 330 odds: Barboza vs. Ribovics

Esteban Ribovics is being treated as one of the card’s biggest favorites at UFC 330. At -700, bettors would need to risk $700 to profit $100 on the Argentine lightweight. Edson Barboza at +450 would return $450 profit on a $100 wager if he pulls off the upset. Those figures imply a heavy Ribovics edge after accounting for the sportsbook margin.

The gap is even more notable given Barboza’s name value and long UFC run. The Brazilian-American veteran enters his 39th professional MMA bout at 24-14, with 14 knockout wins. Ribovics is 15-3, with seven knockouts and five submissions, and has far fewer miles in his career. The prediction-market pricing lands in a similar place, with Ribovics around an 84-85% chance to win and Barboza around 15-17%.

The opening price had Ribovics as about a -400 favorite. Money has steadily come in on him, pushing the line through -550 and as high as -700 by Friday. Barboza’s price has stretched to the +450 range as the favorite became more expensive.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 14: Edson Barboza of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 330 ceremonial weigh-in at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Ribovics is 30, eight years younger than the 40-year-old Barboza, and has been matched with a fighter coming off three straight losses: unanimous-decision defeats to Lerone Murphy and Drakkar Klose, followed by a first-round TKO loss to Jalin Turner in December.

Ribovics also arrives off a loss, submitted by Mateusz Gamrot in April, but his UFC wins over Terrance McKinney, Daniel Zellhuber, Kamuela Kirk and Elves Brener helped establish him as a rising 155-pound contender. His split-decision win over Zellhuber and decision victory over Brener both came after demanding fights, which could be relevant if Barboza survives the early exchanges.

The shortest UFC 330 method price is Ribovics by KO/TKO at -165, making it the market’s expected finish. A -165 price means a bettor risks $165 to make $100. It reflects concern that Barboza’s recent defensive issues, paired with Ribovics’ pressure and output, can lead to a stoppage.

For Ribovics, this is a chance to recover from the Gamrot submission loss and add a recognized veteran to his record. A win would likely keep him in the active lightweight mix, while a finish would add force to his push for tougher opposition. For Barboza, this is an opportunity to stop a three-fight slide and remind the division that his kicking game can still change a fight in one sequence.

When the cage door closes in Philadelphia, Barboza will be trying to turn experience, range and his kicking attack into a late-career result, while Ribovics aims to justify his position as a major favorite with a decisive performance. Their lightweight fight adds a veteran-versus-riser storyline to the UFC 330 bill.