Jon Telfer Signs With BKB, Targets Newcastle Return on October 10

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jon Telfer Signs With BKB, Targets Newcastle Return on October 10

Jon Telfer has signed with BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing and says his first appearance for the promotion is set for Newcastle on October 10. The Scottish lightweight revealed the news on Instagram, adding that he is expecting a six-figure payday for the bout.

Jon Telfer Signs With BKB

“Looks like the cat’s out the bag. Newcastle, see you 10th October! Looking forward to this one… the Trigon, nowhere to run now boys 😮‍💨 Hunting season. 6 FIGURES BABY,” Telfer wrote.

Telfer‘s wording points to a debut in BKB‘s Trigon ring, the triangular fighting space used by the UK bare-knuckle promotion. BKB operates across 14 weight classes and promotes a roster featuring hundreds of active fighters, giving Telfer a new route in the British bare-knuckle scene.

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The announcement sets up a quick return to Newcastle for Telfer after his most recent documented bare-knuckle outing. He faced Lewis Keen at BKFC Fight Night: Newcastle on March 14 at the Utilita Arena, losing via unanimous decision. The card was headlined by Mick Terrill’s first-round TKO win over Jay McFarlane to claim the inaugural BKFC UK heavyweight title.

BKFC listed him as a lightweight, standing 5-foot-10 with a 69-inch reach, and initially recorded him with a 1-0 professional bare-knuckle mark. His subsequent loss to Keen means he brings experience from two high-profile BKFC events into the BKB fold.

The move creates an interesting switch within the UK’s growing bare-knuckle market. Telfer has already fought in Manchester and Newcastle under the BKFC banner, and he now appears ready to test himself in a different promotion and a different ring format. The October 10 date gives BKB a Newcastle-based storyline to build around, with Telfer making clear he sees the booking as a chance to make a statement.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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