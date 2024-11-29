Saudi Sensation Hattan Alsaif Knees Her Way to Another Highlight-Reel KO – PFL World Championship Highlights
Saudi Arabian sensation Hattan Alsaif scored her third-straight finish as part of the PFL World Championships on Friday in Riyadh.
Osmani came out swinging from the get-go and immediately tried to take Alsaif down. Alsaif defended well and briefly took Osmani’s back during the scramble before eventually lifting her off the mat and slamming Osmani back down to the ground.
After starting the fight fast and furious, Osmani’s pace significantly slowed in the second as Alsaif got things started with a nice push kick. With her opponent backed up against the fence, Alsaif unleashed a perfectly timed knee that caught Osmani in the midsection and sent her crashing to the canvas. Alsaif caught her with another on the way down, prompting the referee to step in and call for the stoppage just past the 30-second mark of the second round.
Official Result: Hattan Alsaif def. Lilia Osmani via TKO (knees to the body) in Round 2.
With the win, Alsaif moved to 3-0 as an amateur with all three of her victories coming by way of knockout.