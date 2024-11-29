Saudi Sensation Hattan Alsaif Knees Her Way to Another Highlight-Reel KO – PFL World Championship Highlights

Saudi Arabian sensation Hattan Alsaif scored her third-straight finish as part of the PFL World Championships on Friday in Riyadh.

Osmani came out swinging from the get-go and immediately tried to take Alsaif down. Alsaif defended well and briefly took Osmani’s back during the scramble before eventually lifting her off the mat and slamming Osmani back down to the ground.

After starting the fight fast and furious, Osmani’s pace significantly slowed in the second as Alsaif got things started with a nice push kick. With her opponent backed up against the fence, Alsaif unleashed a perfectly timed knee that caught Osmani in the midsection and sent her crashing to the canvas. Alsaif caught her with another on the way down, prompting the referee to step in and call for the stoppage just past the 30-second mark of the second round.

Official Result: Hattan Alsaif def. Lilia Osmani via TKO (knees to the body) in Round 2.

With the win, Alsaif moved to 3-0 as an amateur with all three of her victories coming by way of knockout.

Check out highlights from Hattan Alsaif vs. Lilia Osmani at the PFL World Championship:

The crowd getting loud for Hattan's entrance!#PFLWorldChampionship | #PFLMENA

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+

MAIN CARD: 1PM ET pic.twitter.com/Ix1J18wFyp — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

Two fun highlights from the first round of Hattan Alsaif's PFL Championships bout

She's the first woman fighter from Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/U5Fk7f2c7x — Val Dewar (flyweight enjoyer) (@the3els) November 29, 2024

HATTAN ALSAIF, beautiful striking for a 23-year-old women's atomweight, has power in her hands, natural feel for space/rhythm, and KNEES TO THE BODY for the finish, love it.

The PFL Championships have had good fights in 5/6 of the bouts so far! https://t.co/gdp1B7NWYH pic.twitter.com/5Wvj6sOfxD — Val Dewar (flyweight enjoyer) (@the3els) November 29, 2024