PFL Chicago: Pettis vs. McKee – Full Results and Highlights

The Professional Fighters League heads to the Windy City for a loaded PFL Chicago card, headlined by the return of former bantamweight king Sergio Pettis.

Looking to continue his unbeaten run under the PFL banner, Pettis will square off with undefeated sensation Mitchell McKee in a bout that is sure to have major title implications. Pettis goes into the contest having defeated Raufeon Stotts via unanimous decision before delivering a highlight-reel knockout against Magomed Magomedov in October.

Meanwhile, McKee makes his promotional debut after stringing together eight straight wins in the LFA and a second-round finish against Tony Ortega during a one-off Bellator appearance in 2022.

Also in action will be Raufeon Stotts, who steps into the co-main event for a clash with undefeated Russian standout Renat Khavalov.

13-fight UFC veteran Viviane Araujo will also make her PFL debut when she meets the always tough Shanna Young.

*Jordan Newman vs. Josh Silveira was cancelled due to Newman dropping out of the fight for undisclosed reasons.

PFL Chicago Main Card (ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET)

Sergio Pettis vs. Mitch McKee

Raufeon Stots vs. Renat Khavalov

Viviane Araujo vs. Shanna Young

Gabriel Braga vs. Cheyden Leialoha

PFL Chicago Prelims (ESPN app LIVE now)

Jena Bishop vs. Borena Tsertsvadze

Omar El Dafrawy vs. James Vake

Kana Watanabe vs. Paulina Wisniewska

Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Result: Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Dash Harris via TKO (strikes) at 0:44 of Round 1.

THAT WAS QUICK 🍿



Biaggio Ali Walsh makes quick work of Dash Harris 😤#PFLChicago | LIVE NOW | Wintrust Arena | Chicago, Illinois | Early Card 6PM EST on ESPN App | Main Card 9PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/bQXLWAqn6n — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 11, 2026

Valanti Atsas def. Nate Jennerman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).