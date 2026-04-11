PFL Chicago: Pettis vs. McKee – Full Results and Highlights
The Professional Fighters League heads to the Windy City for a loaded PFL Chicago card, headlined by the return of former bantamweight king Sergio Pettis.
Looking to continue his unbeaten run under the PFL banner, Pettis will square off with undefeated sensation Mitchell McKee in a bout that is sure to have major title implications. Pettis goes into the contest having defeated Raufeon Stotts via unanimous decision before delivering a highlight-reel knockout against Magomed Magomedov in October.
Meanwhile, McKee makes his promotional debut after stringing together eight straight wins in the LFA and a second-round finish against Tony Ortega during a one-off Bellator appearance in 2022.
Also in action will be Raufeon Stotts, who steps into the co-main event for a clash with undefeated Russian standout Renat Khavalov.
13-fight UFC veteran Viviane Araujo will also make her PFL debut when she meets the always tough Shanna Young.
*Jordan Newman vs. Josh Silveira was cancelled due to Newman dropping out of the fight for undisclosed reasons.
PFL Chicago Main Card (ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET)
- Sergio Pettis vs. Mitch McKee
- Raufeon Stots vs. Renat Khavalov
- Viviane Araujo vs. Shanna Young
- Gabriel Braga vs. Cheyden Leialoha
PFL Chicago Prelims (ESPN app LIVE now)
- Jena Bishop vs. Borena Tsertsvadze
- Omar El Dafrawy vs. James Vake
- Kana Watanabe vs. Paulina Wisniewska
- Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Result: Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Dash Harris via TKO (strikes) at 0:44 of Round 1.
- Valanti Atsas def. Nate Jennerman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).