Sergio Pettis Sleeps Magomedov with Insane Spinning Back Elbow KO – PFL Dubai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Magomed Magomedov vs. Sergio Pettis - PFL Dubai Highlights

Sergio Pettis delivered one of the greatest come-from-behind KOs of the year, defeating Magomed Magomedov with a sensational spinning back elbow at PFL Dubai on Friday.

For a majority of the opening round, Pettis and Magomedov traded combinations and spinning attacks. Still, it was Magomedov who ultimately pulled away in the final minute, scoring with a flying knee before sending Pettis crashing to the canvas with a hip toss. Magomedov maintained control on the mat, likely stealing what was an otherwise close stanza.

Pettis immediately tried an enziguri-type maneuver after having his body kick caught by Magomedov, but that only allowed the Dagestani to secure an easy takedown. While Magomedov controlled a majority of the round, Pettis scrambled his way back up with less than a minute to go in the second.

READ MORE:  UFC Makes Qatar Debut November 22 with Tsarukyan vs Hooker, Muhammad vs Garry Doubleheader

Determined to put a stamp on things, Magomedov moved up for another flying knee attack. This time, Pettis blocked the attempt and delivered a picture-perfect spinning back elbow that caught Magomedov clean, sending him crashing to the canvas.

One punch later, that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Sergio Pettis def. Magomed Magomedov via KO (spinning back elbow) at 4:31 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Magomed Magomedov vs. Sergio Pettis at PFL Dubai:

READ MORE:  Merab Dvalishvili Ready to "Throw Hands" And Have a Striking War with Cory Sandhagen

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts