Sergio Pettis Sleeps Magomedov with Insane Spinning Back Elbow KO – PFL Dubai Highlights

Sergio Pettis delivered one of the greatest come-from-behind KOs of the year, defeating Magomed Magomedov with a sensational spinning back elbow at PFL Dubai on Friday.

For a majority of the opening round, Pettis and Magomedov traded combinations and spinning attacks. Still, it was Magomedov who ultimately pulled away in the final minute, scoring with a flying knee before sending Pettis crashing to the canvas with a hip toss. Magomedov maintained control on the mat, likely stealing what was an otherwise close stanza.

Pettis immediately tried an enziguri-type maneuver after having his body kick caught by Magomedov, but that only allowed the Dagestani to secure an easy takedown. While Magomedov controlled a majority of the round, Pettis scrambled his way back up with less than a minute to go in the second.

Determined to put a stamp on things, Magomedov moved up for another flying knee attack. This time, Pettis blocked the attempt and delivered a picture-perfect spinning back elbow that caught Magomedov clean, sending him crashing to the canvas.

One punch later, that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Sergio Pettis def. Magomed Magomedov via KO (spinning back elbow) at 4:31 of Round 2.

