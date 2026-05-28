Joe Rogan is not a fan of UFC’s White House event idea

Like Dana White, Joe Rogan is also not a fan of hosting UFC events in open venues and has pointed out a major factor that could become a serious problem for fighters competing on June 14 at the White House.

Construction has begun on the White House lawn, and the octagon-shaped cage on the South Lawn is being installed. The arena will reportedly seat 5000 people.

The White House lawn is starting to look different as construction continues on the UFC Freedom 250 arena at the White House.



Crews are now building out the event site as President Trump moves forward with plans to host the UFC spectacle on White House grounds.



The event is… pic.twitter.com/FYgSo5oi9X — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 26, 2026

White has already stated that rain or snow won’t stop the UFC Freedom 250 fights. However, lightning is the only thing that could force the promotion to temporarily pause this once-in-a-lifetime event until it’s safe to resume again.

Earlier this month, White stated on a podcast that bugs and flies could be a problem during UFC Freedom 250 and bother the participants. To address this problem, he has already asked the team to install some fans near the stage.

However, Joe Rogan has something else in mind that the UFC needs to take care of ASAP.

Joe Rogan is worried about fighters losing due to extreme heat and dehydration on June 14

On his podcast, Joe Rogan said he does not support the idea of fighting outside at all and that UFC championship bouts should happen only in air-conditioned arenas.

Rogan added that the promotion must consider building an arena, as extreme temperatures could affect the fighters on June 14, since there is a good chance that Washington D.C. could be “hot as f*ck.”

“The White House thing is odd. I don’t like the idea of fighting outside at all… I just don’t think you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment. It should be inside an air-conditioned arena. Like, you wouldn’t ask them to play world championship basketball game outside on the sun. That would be crazy… Build a fu*king roof. You’ve got all the money in the world, right?… Build a 4,000-seat arena. Imagine if someone loses a fight because it’s too hot outside. Imagine if that becomes a factor. Imagine the dehydrated fighters.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below:

😳Joe Rogan says he hates the idea of having an UFC event at the White House:



“The White House thing is odd. I don't like the idea of fighting outside at all.



I just don't think you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment. It should be… pic.twitter.com/jimKOcfNND — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 28, 2026

Meanwhile, most fighters on the card are going through grueling fight camps to prepare for the extreme heat, knowing that if the sun gods don’t show mercy on June 14, they will have a hard time during the fights.