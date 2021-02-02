The Professional Fighters League (PFL) kicks off its 2021 season on Wednesday, April 21. After canceling its 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company is looking to bounce back with a vengeance.

In a press release sent out today, the PFL released the rosters for its featherweight and lightweight divisions. It will come as no surprise that both Lance Palmer and Natan Schulte will return. Palmer (featherweight) and Schulte (lightweight) have both captured back to back titles in their respective divisions and will be looking to achieve a third straight title each.

However, the competition for both men has picked up. In the featherweight division, the arrival of stand-out wrestler and former BRAVE CF featherweight champion Bubba Jenkins and the highly regarded UK fighter Brendan Loughnane sets the scene for an exciting lineup of matches.

The lightweight division will also have plenty of eyes on it as fans look to see how the likes of Anthony Pettis, Marcin Held, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier fare under the PFL banner.

“We’re excited to officially unveil the first two rosters for the 2021 season,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray.

“Our fighter roster is top-tier, and we are looking forward to having fighters from around the world be a part of our league and season. PFL is a fighter-first organization, and we are proud to showcase the depth and breadth of our rosters.”

The featherweight roster is currently made up of the following fighters.

Tyler Diamond

Bubba Jenkins

Movlid Khaybulaev

Brendan Loughnane

Sheymon Moraes

Lance Palmer

Jason Soares

Jo Sungbin

The fighters listed below make up the lightweight divsion.

Akhmed Aliev

Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Clay Collard

Johnny Case

Marcin Held

Joilton Lutterbach

Mikhail Odintsov

Anthony Pettis

Loik Radzhabov

Natan Schulte

The 2021 PFL Season starts April 23 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The remaining Regular Season events occur on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

