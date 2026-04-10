PFL Africa Heads to Lagos: Nigeria Set for West Africa’s Biggest MMA Event on June 13

PFL Africa is set to stage its first event in Nigeria on June 13, with Lagos hosting what the promotion is billing as the largest MMA show in West African history.

PFL Africa in Nigeria

The card will take place at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos and will feature the opening round of the PFL Africa bantamweight and lightweight tournaments, along with showcase bouts built around regional names. For the league, which launched its Africa arm in 2025 with events in South Africa and continued its 2026 schedule in Pretoria, moving into Nigeria is the next step in expanding a calendar that already touches multiple African markets.

It also taps into a fanbase that has been growing alongside the success of Nigerian stars on the global scene, from the UFC era of Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya to PFL’s own investment in scouting African talent.

At the top of the bill in Lagos, Nigeria’s Wasi “The Nigerian Jaguar” Adeshina (10-3) will headline in a featherweight showcase bout against Spain’s Ignacio “Nacho” Campos (7-2). Adeshina comes in as one of the key local draws, with the chance to perform at home after African events to date have been centered in South African venues like Pretoria and Johannesburg. Campos, meanwhile, arrives with momentum after a recent win at PFL Madrid, adding a European name who has already been active in the PFL system this season.

The co-main event will shift the focus to the lightweight tournament, as Nigeria’s Patrick “Star Boi” Ocheme (8-1) meets Cameroon’s Octave “The Bantu Warrior” Ayinda (7-1) in a first round matchup. Ocheme is already familiar to PFL Africa viewers after headlining the Johannesburg card in 2025, where he earned a decision over Mohamed Camara in featherweight tournament action and continued to build his profile as one of West Africa’s leading prospects. Ayinda brings his own strong record into the bracket, representing Cameroon in a clash that fits PFL Africa’s aim of matching athletes from across the continent in meaningful tournament spots.

PFL Africa General Manager Elias Schulze described the Lagos show as a milestone, pointing to Nigeria’s mix of passion, culture, and fighting talent, and framing the June date as a chance to place African MMA on a global platform through the league’s tournament format and broadcast reach.

The event will air across the continent on SuperSport in English-language markets and Canal+ for French-language audiences, extending the visibility of the Nigeria debut beyond the arena and into homes across West and Central Africa. With more bouts for the Lagos lineup still to be confirmed, PFL Africa is positioning June 13 as both a statement about its commitment to the region and a launchpad for the next wave of Nigerian and African contenders.