PFL 2019 Week One Results

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) will kick off their second season tonight (Thurs. May 9, 2019). With a fresh start, 68 fighters compete for their chance at a million dollar payday.
The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York will serve as the backdrop for the 2019 kickoff. The night will feature the brand new women’s lightweight division with budding star Kayla Harrison and the men’s welterweights.
As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from PFL’s 2019 season as they happen.
ESPN+ Prelims – 6:30pm (est)
Roberta Samad vs. Moriel Charneski
- Roberta Samad defeats Moriel Charneski via unanimous decision (30-27×3) – Samad earns three points
Andre Fialho vs. Chris Curtis
- Chris Curtis defeats Andre Fialho via TKO (ground & pound) at 4:17 of round three – Curtis earns four points
Gamzat Khiramagomedov vs. Glaico França
Genah Fabian vs. Bobbi-Jo Dalziel
Handesson Ferreira vs. Bojan Velickovic
ESPN2 Main Card – 9:00pm (est)
Sadibou Sy vs. David Michaud
Sarah Kaufman vs. Morgan Frier
Ray Cooper III vs. Zane Kamaka
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. John Howard
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!