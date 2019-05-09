PFL 2019 Week One Results

Spread the word!













The Professional Fighters League (PFL) will kick off their second season tonight (Thurs. May 9, 2019). With a fresh start, 68 fighters compete for their chance at a million dollar payday.

The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York will serve as the backdrop for the 2019 kickoff. The night will feature the brand new women’s lightweight division with budding star Kayla Harrison and the men’s welterweights.

As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from PFL’s 2019 season as they happen.

ESPN+ Prelims – 6:30pm (est)

Roberta Samad vs. Moriel Charneski

Roberta Samad defeats Moriel Charneski via unanimous decision (30-27×3) – Samad earns three points

Andre Fialho vs. Chris Curtis

Chris Curtis defeats Andre Fialho via TKO (ground & pound) at 4:17 of round three – Curtis earns four points

Gamzat Khiramagomedov vs. Glaico França

Genah Fabian vs. Bobbi-Jo Dalziel

Handesson Ferreira vs. Bojan Velickovic

ESPN2 Main Card – 9:00pm (est)

Sadibou Sy vs. David Michaud

Sarah Kaufman vs. Morgan Frier

Ray Cooper III vs. Zane Kamaka

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. John Howard

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco