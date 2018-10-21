PFL #10 Playoff Results: Middleweights & Welterweights

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is back in action tonight (Oct 20, 2018) as they close out the first round of playoffs in the promotions inaugural season.
The Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. will play host to PFL #10.
Ray Cooper III will head up the welterweights as the No.1 seed and Abusupiyan Magomedov will assume the same role for the middleweights.
Facebook Watch Preliminary Fights
Bojan Velickovic Vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
- Nurmagomedov defeats Velickovic via first-round tiebreaker
Louis Taylor Vs. Rex Harris
- Louis Taylor defeats Rex Harris via 2 Round Decision
Magomed Magomedkerimov Vs. Pavel Kusch
- Magomed Magomedkerimov defeats Pavel Kusch via 2 Round Decision
John Howard Vs. Eddie Gordon
- John Howard defeats Eddie Gordon via 2 Round Decision
NBCSN Main Card
Rick Story Vs. Handesson Ferreira
- Handesson Ferreira defeats Rick Story via Submission at 1:15 of Round 2
Bruno Santos Vs. Sadibou Sy II
- Sadibou Sy advances via majority draw over Bruno Santos
Ray Cooper III Vs. Jake Shields II
- Ray Cooper III defeats Jake Shields via TKO 3:10 Round 1
Abusupiyan Magomedov Vs. Gasan Umalatov
- Abusupiyan Magomedov defeats Gasan Umalatov via first-round tiebreaker
Louis Taylor Vs. John Howard
- Louis Taylor defeats John Howard via technical decision and advances
Bojan Velickovic Vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov II
- Magomed Magomedkerimov defeats Bojan Velickovic via TKO at 3:13 of Round 2
Handesson Ferreira Vs. Ray Cooper III II
- Ray Cooper defeats Handesson Ferreira via TKO at 3:21 of round 1
Sadibou Sy Vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov