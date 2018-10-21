PFL #10 Playoff Results: Middleweights & Welterweights

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is back in action tonight (Oct 20, 2018) as they close out the first round of playoffs in the promotions inaugural season.

The Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. will play host to PFL #10.

Ray Cooper III will head up the welterweights as the No.1 seed and Abusupiyan Magomedov will assume the same role for the middleweights.

Facebook Watch Preliminary Fights

Bojan Velickovic Vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov defeats Velickovic via first-round tiebreaker

Louis Taylor Vs. Rex Harris

Louis Taylor defeats Rex Harris via 2 Round Decision

Magomed Magomedkerimov Vs. Pavel Kusch

Magomed Magomedkerimov defeats Pavel Kusch via 2 Round Decision

John Howard Vs. Eddie Gordon

John Howard defeats Eddie Gordon via 2 Round Decision

NBCSN Main Card

Rick Story Vs. Handesson Ferreira

Handesson Ferreira defeats Rick Story via Submission at 1:15 of Round 2

Bruno Santos Vs. Sadibou Sy II

Sadibou Sy advances via majority draw over Bruno Santos

Ray Cooper III Vs. Jake Shields II

Ray Cooper III defeats Jake Shields via TKO 3:10 Round 1

Abusupiyan Magomedov Vs. Gasan Umalatov

Abusupiyan Magomedov defeats Gasan Umalatov via first-round tiebreaker

Louis Taylor Vs. John Howard

Louis Taylor defeats John Howard via technical decision and advances

Bojan Velickovic Vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov II

Magomed Magomedkerimov defeats Bojan Velickovic via TKO at 3:13 of Round 2

Handesson Ferreira Vs. Ray Cooper III II

Ray Cooper defeats Handesson Ferreira via TKO at 3:21 of round 1

Sadibou Sy Vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov