Petr Yan Wins Decision After Five-Round War with Deiveson Figueiredo – UFC Macau Results

In the UFC Macau main event two former champions, Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo, were looking to make a significant impact in the bantamweight division with their five-round showdown.

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Results

The former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is seeking redemption after a series of setbacks. He lost his title due to an illegal knee against Aljamain Sterling and has gone 2-3 in his last five fights. For Yan, this was an opportunity to silence critics and prove he still belongs among the bantamweight elite. The Siberian-Russian is highly skilled with a background in Muay Thai.

The former two-time UFC flyweight champion ‘God of War’ Deiveson Figueiredo has successfully transitioned to the bantamweight division. He’s currently undefeated at bantamweight with a 3-0 record, including victories over notable fighters like Marlon Vera and Cody Garbrandt. He is best known for his powerful striking.

Watch Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Highlights

With an inside trip, Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo quickly secured a takedown in round 1. After a few grappling exchanges, ‘No Mercy’ Yan was able to secure top position and work from guard. The two traded heavy shots in round 2, kicks and punches at range were landing for both men. Yan finished the round with a trip. Figueiredo secured a takedown early in round 3 but Yan got right back up his feet and dropped the Brazilian scoring a knockdown. Punches from Yan were clearly having an impact on the former champion who was struggling on his feet at the end of round 3.

The two athletes stayed on their feet after an action-packed scramble to open the fourth round and caused the crowd to scream. Figueiredo landed a solid body kick then clinched and pushed Yan against the cage. An uppercut and head kick land from Yan and sends Figueiredo stumbling back and diving for a takedown but he stays solid on his feet. With thirty seconds left, Figueiredo lands an overhand that knocks down Yan.

‘God of War’ Deiveson Figueiredo was applying pressure in the final round as both fighters kept up the pace. The uppercut from Yan continued to be a noteworthy strike repeatedly, while Figueiredo found a home with elbows, kicks, and overhands. In the clinch, the Siberian fighter landed a spinning back elbow which electrified the live audience then attempted a switch kick to the head but was blocked and Figueiredo began throwing power hooks to the head and body of his opponent. In the final moments of the bout, Petr Yan is able to stay on his feet and land a body kick. The bantamweight division put on a show in Macau.

Petr Yan def. Deiveson Figueiredo by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45). In the post-fight interview, he called out the bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo go the distance!



MACAU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Petr Yan of Russia punches Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

