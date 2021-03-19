Former UFC Bantamweight champion Petr Yan believes that his time to challenge for the belt again, after losing it at UFC 259 due to throwing an illegal strike, will come again sooner rather than later.

In an interview with Russian outlet Sport24, Yan shared that his team had already begun discussing a date for the rematch to take place with the UFC.

“The rematch is already under discussion, Yan said. “Perhaps it will be in the next two or three months – in the summer or closer to this time.” [Translated through Google]

This time frame would indicate the fight could take place at either UFC 262 on May 15, or June 12 at UFC 263.

The bantamweight title changed hands at UFC 259 after Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling as he was at the time a downed opponent.

Following this, Sterling could no longer continue, and referee Herb Dean was forced to call the fight. Up until that point, the fight had been quite competitive, however, it appeared to be trending in favor of Yan heading into the later rounds.

As far as taking a loss goes, Yan appears to be in high spirits sharing with Sport24 that the incident may have given him the publicity that he lacked previously.

“In this division, the loudest opponent is myself,” Yan said. “Previously, no one really noticed me, but after this incident, now all the media are trying to talk about it. Well, nothing, life goes on, and there are positive aspects. Better to lose the way I did it than win the way Sterling did.” [Translated through Google]

Following his victory it appeared that Sterling may have been eyeing a match with the former double champion and retired fighter Henry Cejudo, however, Sterling later cleared up these accusations stating that the video face off the pair took part it was all a part of fun and not serious.

While in Sterling’s hands, the Bantamweight title will likely be put on the line once again in a rematch that will hopefully share a clear indication of who is currently the number one Bantamweight fighter in the UFC.