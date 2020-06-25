Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley Go Back-And-Forth On Twitter

Spread the word!













Yan vs. O’Malley In The Future?

Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley may have just put the wheels in motion for a future fight.

Yan is set to challenge for the vacant bantamweight strap when he meets Jose Aldo at UFC 251 on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island on July 11.

O’Malley, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive first-round knockout of Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 earlier this month as he looks to remain active and continue climbing up the ranks after being out for over two years due to troubles with the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Despite being 3-0 in his UFC career, O’Malley is clearly destined to be a top star and is being called out by a number of names of late. Yan is the latest as he decided to take a dig at “Sugar” out of nowhere on Wednesday.

“I did boxing for 8 years and during that time I’ve beat up as many lanky long dudes as you have hairs on your head curly boy. Use your long arms to stick it up right into your asshole. Your reach will be useful only for that @SugaSeanMMA”

I did boxing for 8 years and during that time I’ve beat up as many lanky long dudes as you have hairs on your head curly boy. Use your long arms to stick it up right into your asshole. Your reach will be useful only for that @SugaSeanMMA — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 24, 2020

O’Malley responded soon after.

“I’ve been makin lil dudes like you snore since I was 15”

I’ve been makin lil dudes like you snore since I was 15 https://t.co/Yn5dIpo9C6 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 24, 2020

Yan retorted back right away.

“Shave your rainbow curls before I will even consider to fight you poodle. For now shut up and stay protected by ufc”

Shave your rainbow curls before I will even consider to fight you poodle. For now shut up and stay protected by ufc 🌈 🐩 https://t.co/QGC0c8hJsk — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 24, 2020

In reality, O’Malley isn’t ready for a fight with Yan.

He should take his time and slowly climb up the ranks before facing a fighter who may just be the best bantamweight in the world today.

But if he keeps winning and Yan were to reign as the bantamweight champion, it would certainly be one heck of a fight down the line.

What do you make of Yan and O’Malley beefing?