Petr Yan Reveals New Mindset that Captured a UFC Title: Show Initiative and Score Damage

Petr Yan has ascended the mountain of UFC’s 135 pound division once again and a shift in his mentality informed his recent monumental victory.

Not only did the Russian cement himself as a two-time UFC bantamweight champion, he also avenged a prior loss to Merab Dvalishvili and authored a hugely dominant performance over the Georgian native, as many had been referring to Dvalishvili as MMA’s bantamweight GOAT.

At the post-fight press conference following UFC 323, the former ACA standout delved into the new methodology he adopted for this fight to close out UFC’s 2025 scheudle for numbered events, as Yan said,

“I understood I was fighting in the champion’s home. I flew here 30 hours from another continent, so I knew that if I wanted to beat a guy in his own house, I had to make it very obvious. I couldn’t think, ‘This round is definitely mine, this fight is definitely mine.’ I knew I had to show initiative every round and keep landing real damage. That was my mindset the whole time.”

Petr Yan becomes the first UFC fighter to accomplish a particular feat at UFC 323

While Petr Yan became the third man in UFC history to win bantamweight gold twice, he also put himself in the history books on Saturday and is one of one in a specific regard. The Russian combatant became the only fighter in UFC history to go on a three fight losing streak after having been a UFC champion to where he went on to regain the belt once more.

Yan had dropped the strap to Aljamain Sterling with subsequent defeats to Sean O’Malley and then the aforementioned Merab Dvalishvili. The loss to Dvalishvili was quite one sided which made many observers hugely impressed at how Yan generated a diametrically opposed outcome in the rematch, tying up their series at one victory apiece.

The Merab Dvalishvili bookending pieces showcase the low lows and high highs that come with a sport like this and it will be intriguing to see what awaits Petr Yan as champion as we head into 2026 in the coming weeks.