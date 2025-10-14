Merab Dvalishvili Stunned to Find Out He Is the UFC 323 Main Event: “I had no idea”

Merab Dvalishvili was clearly excited but also delightfully taken aback that he will be fighting at UFC 323. This was an expressed wish from ‘The Machine’ who wanted to rematch Petr Yan in December to get one more fight in during this highly active 2025 run of his.

The UFC bantamweight champion found out about this next in-cage assignment live on air during his in-studio appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. Dana White did a video address announcing Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 and the 135 pound kingpin now has a chance to embark on a fourth title defense in a single calendar year, which is an unprecedented feat.

When explaining how he wasn’t aware this fight booking was locked in to a seemingly skeptical Helwani, Merab Dvalishvili said,

“I had no idea. I promise you… They never guarantee you, you know. So, like I tell you, he said will try his best and he told me that Petr Yan no have visa and that’s what they told me… How it works with UFC… They ask you if you ready, if you want, and then they wait. Even Sean O’Malley fight, first fight when I get title fight, Dana of course I want to fight for the belt. They announce it, I have no idea. They just call me, and then congratulations, you are fighting for the belt. Then, like one hour later, they announce.”

MERAB FINDS OUT LIVE ON AIR HE WILL MAIN EVENT UFC 323 AGAINST PETR YAN 🚨



"I had no idea." – @MerabDvalishvil pic.twitter.com/kRZ8hLUI83 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 13, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili is already eyeing a timeline for his next fight after Petr Yan 2

Merab Dvalishvili is already in a position where many see him as the greatest bantamweight fighter in MMA history, but he is clearly not resting on any of these laurels. The burnout component seems to be a non-factor as well, with the Georgian already eyeing his ideal next competition timeframe after this December throwdown with the former UFC champion, Petr Yan.

In the same referenced Helwani interview, Dvalishvili addressed getting his wish granted for one more fight in 2025, but also eyeing when he wants to get back out there in 2026, Dvalishvili stated [via MMA Junkie],