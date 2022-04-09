Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan looks poised and ready for Saturday Night after a video surfaced showing him defending a takedown attempt from Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev backstage.

Yan and Chimaev have been seen training together at Tiger Muay Thai for the past few months along with other UFC fighters. The notorious gym in Thailand has previously hosted UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko, and UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, among other top UFC talent.

It seems to be a common thing for fighters and their teams to run into each other before their contests. A video showing Yan and Chimaev crossing paths and embracing each other before their fights is the type of wholesome content we all didn’t know we needed to see.

‘Borz’ asked Yan if he was ready as he went in for a quick single leg to test Yan’s takedown defense. Yan was more than ready much to Chimaev’s approval.

“He is ready.”

Check out the video below:

Petr Yan and Khamzat Chimaev Looking for Statement Victories

Yan is looking to avenge his disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259, where he threw an illegal knee in Round 4 after dominating the majority of the fight. As a result, Sterling was crowned the Bantamweight Champion to the distaste of many.

At the UFC 273 press conference, Chimaev didn’t look phased at all. He promised to “smash” and “kill” his upcoming opponent and show everyone that the king was here.

“I’m going to smash that guy, knock him out in one minute [or] less. I promise you. He’s too little, boy. He’s a scared boy. I said to him yesterday show his power. He couldn’t show that. He said I’ll show you Saturday and he turned around. I was there. You’re too little brother. You have to go to other divisions.”

Chimaev has now caught the attention of UFC fans globally and will put his perfect 10-0 record up against #2 Welterweight contender and former title challenger Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns.

In the meantime, Yan will be preparing for his matchup against current Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling in a Bantamweight title unifier that will serve as the co-main event of UFC 273 in Jacksonville, FL.

How do you think Petr Yan and Khamzat Chimaev will fare at UFC 273?

