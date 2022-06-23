Petr Yan has shifted his focus onto Flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo, after no one submitted a challenge to fight him in the bantamweight division.

The former bantamweight champion, Yan, is looking to fight someone at this point. While it is true that most of the bantamweight division is tied up at the moment, Figueiredo is out at the moment as well with an injury. In fact, him being out has caused the UFC to make an interim title fight between Kai Kara-France and Brandon Moreno. With that happening, the next fight for Figueiredo would have to be against the winner of that bout to unify the championships.

Petr Yan took to Twitter to call out the bantamweight division and the flyweight champ

“This fall anyone from top of the division can get it” Yan tweeted out.

This fall anyone from top of the division can get it 👊🏼 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 21, 2022

He then followed that tweet up with another one calling out Figueiredo, after no one accepted his challenge.

“No one at 135 wants it… Figgy?”

It is sure that Yan is having a hard time finding someone to face, that will put him back in the title picture soon. Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw looks to be the next championship bout, while other contenders like Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo are facing off against lower ranked opponents in Dominick Cruz and Merab Dvalishvili. Corey Sandhagen even has a matchup booked with Song Ya Dong, leaving the number one ranked Yan no one tonight in the top 5.

For Yan to accept a fight with someone outside the top five would be a real stretch and additionally, most of those fighters have bouts this summer as well. Yan is unfortunately in a strange limbo, without anyone to truly fight. He may have to wait until the end of Fall to get a bout.

Who would you like to see Yan fight next?