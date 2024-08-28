Petr Yan calls for UFC 310 fight return before end of year

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Petr Yan has staked his claim for an end-of-year return at UFC 310 in December — claiming he wants to land one more fight this annum before the year comes to an end.

Yan, the current number three ranked divisional contender, most recently featured at UFC 299 back in March, snapping a three-fight losing run in an impressive unanimous decision win over surging Chinese star, Song Yadong.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

The victory returned Dudinka native, Petr Yan back to the winner’s enclosure following a prior string of three consecutive losses to Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley, and two-fight rival, Aljamain Sterling.

Winning the vacant bantamweight crown back in 2020 with a knockout win over former featherweight kingpin, Jose Aldo — Russian striker, Yan would go on to lose his crown in the immediate aftermath, dropping a hugely controversial and infamous disqualification defeat to the above-mentioned, Sterling.

Mandatory Credit: Icon Sportswire

Petr Yan confirms plans for UFC 310 return at end of year

However, positioned still within the top-3 rankings at the bantamweight limit, Yan would like to return to action at UFC 310 December, in a bid to earn a rematch soon with either O’Malley or Dvalishvili.

“I want to fight on the last PPV card of the year,” Petr Yan posted on his official X account.

I want to fight on the last ppv card of the year 👊🏼 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 28, 2024

Furthermore, when questioned as to who he would like to take on in his next outing, Yan revealed he would like to stand opposite former undisputed flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo — in a long-mooted showdown between the duo at the end of the year.

So far running a perfect three-fight winning run since his move from flyweight at the end of last year, Brazilian fan-favorite, Figueiredo most recently defeated most-recent title challenger, Marlon Vera earlier this summer — following a prior submission of Cody Garbrandt, as well as a prior victory over Rob Font in his bantamweight bow.