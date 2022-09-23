Exclusive – Peter Queally eyes trilogy fight with Patricky Pitbull with win over Benson Henderson at Bellator 285

One-time Bellator lightweight title challenger, Peter Queally tops another Emerald Isle card this week following a prior November homecoming. And with stakes high for the Waterford veteran, Queally hopes to earn a trilogy rubber match against champion, Patricky Pitbull off the back of a massive clash with former UFC star, Benson Henderson at Bellator 285.

Queally, the current #7 ranked Bellator lightweight contender, featured most recently at Bellator 270 back in November in a vacant title rematch with Pitbull, suffering a second round knockout loss to the Brazilian veteran.

The Waterford native, who plys his trade between Straight Blast Gym HQ and the banner’s Naas facility, holds a prior finish over Pitbull, to boot – forcing a second round doctor’s stoppage win of his own after opening a series of cuts on his hairline in May of last year.

Peter Queally welcomes a definitive third fight with Patricky Pitbull

The victory came as Queally’s second in the promotion since his landing under the scrutiny of Scott Coker – after rallying to finish Ryan Scope at the 3Arena after a tumultuous back-and-forth in front of a raucous attendance.

Speaking with LowKick MMA reporter, Joe Reynolds, Queally maintained he was not overlooking his pivotal clash with former UFC champion, Henderson, however, hopes to settle his rivalry with Pitbull in the future.

“Definitely,” Peter Queally replied when asked if he’s open to a third fight with Pitbull. “You know, I’d like if it was for the belt obviously, but even if it’s not for the belt, I wanna fight Patricky (Pitbull) again. I feel like that’s kinda unfinished – I think it’s one all.”



“I think we need to kinda put a definitive end to that one,” Peter Queally explained. “And see who the better man is there. Hopefully I’ll meet him for the belt, maybe after this fight, or after my next fight.”

Detailing how he underwent a surgical procedure earlier this year to address a forever niggling shoulder injury, Queally was initially scheduled to feature at Bellator 275 back in February of this year against Manchester veteran, Kane Mousah, however, was ruled from proceedings to injury.

Boasting a 13-6 professional record, Queally, 33, who has competed under the Cage Warriors, BAMMA, Cage Legacy, and Fight Nights Global banners to name a few, entered the Bellator cage off the back of notable victories against Igor Egorov, and David Khachatryan.