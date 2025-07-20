Paulo Costa Puts on Vintage Performance Against Roman Kopylov – UFC 318 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov - UFC 318 Highlights

Paulo Costa delivered a vintage performance in the UFC 318 co-main event on Saturday night.

Costa delivered a vintage performance in New Orleans, mixing up his striking and forcing Kopylov onto his back foot for the majority of the bout.

‘The Eraser’ nearly brought an end to the bout in the second round, connecting with a straight right that sent Kopylov stumbling back toward the fence. Kopylov survived the ensuing onslaught, but his offensive output took a significant downturn for the remainder of the stanza.

Knowing that he likely needs a finish, Kopylov looked to push the pace in the third. He found some success as Costa appeared to slow, but Kopylov showed very little urgency, allowing Costa to coast to a decisive unanimous decision victory and his first win in three years.

Official Result: Paulo Costa def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights From Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov at UFC 318:

