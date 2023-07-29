Roman Kopylov kept the run of finishes going at UFC 291, scoring a perfectly timed head kick KO against Brazilian standout Claudio Ribeiro.

Kopylov and Ribeiro immediately got after it on Saturday night with both men slinging leather from the get-go. Late in the opening round, Ribeiro caught Kopylov and had the Russian on his bicycle, but with time ticking down, Ribeiro opted to change levels and attempt to secure a takedown at the end of the round.

His decision to not go for the kill would ultimately come back to haunt Ribeiro as Kopylov feigned a jab and then went upstairs with a masterfully executed head kick that caught Ribeiro on the button less than a minute into round two. Ribeiro immediately crashed to the canvas and ate another hammer fist from Kopylov before the referee could step in and call for the stoppage.

Kopylov’s execution was immediately likened to Leon Edwards’ head kick heard around the world against Kamaru Usman.

Official Result: Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro via KO (head kick) at 0:33 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro at UFC 291 Below:

Holy shit Roman KOPYLOV pic.twitter.com/eEZ8opZlBJ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 30, 2023