Paulo Costa Jumps To Light Heavyweight For Massive Test Against Undefeated 16-0 Finisher At UFC 327

Paulo Costa is set to move up a division to light heavyweight for his next UFC appearance.

Costa has gained an unfortunate reputation as one of the most frequently sidelined fighters in recent years, with seven of his scheduled bouts falling through over the past four years.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger was initially booked to face Bruno Ferreira at UFC 326 on March 7. However, just days after the bout was announced, reports surfaced that “The Eraser” had withdrawn from the fight, with no clarification offered regarding the decision.

Now, Paulo Costa has booked a new matchup one division above his usual weight class.

Paulo Costa Booked To Face Unbeaten 205-Pounder Azamat Murzakanov At UFC 327

According to a recent report from MMA journalist Laerte Viana, Paulo Costa is set to move up to the light heavyweight division for a matchup against Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327. The bout is slated for April 11 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

BREAKING NEWS! Acabei de apurar que Paulo Borrachinha vai subir de categoria para enfrentar o sexto do ranking até 93 kg, Azamat Murzakanov, 16-0 com 13 nocautes, no UFC 327, dia 11 de abril. Surpresos? #ufc #ufc327 #mma #azamatmuzarkanov #paulocosta #pauloborrachinha pic.twitter.com/sG2qTIDY5N — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) January 14, 2026

UFC 327 will mark “The Eraser’s” second appearance in the 205-pound division. His first came at UFC Vegas 41 in October 2021, when Costa arrived roughly 25 pounds overweight for a scheduled middleweight bout against Marvin Vettori. Consequently, the matchup was shifted to the light heavyweight division, where Costa went on to lose by unanimous decision.

Costa last appeared in the Octagon at UFC 318 in July 2025, earning a unanimous decision victory over Roman Kopylov. The result ended a two-fight losing run that had seen him fall to former middleweight champions Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker in 2024.

Paulo Costa is navigating the most difficult period of his professional career, having gone 2–4 across his last six bouts while compiling a 7–4 record in the UFC. The 34-year-old Brazilian owns a 15–4 mark overall, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout.

Meanwhile, Murzakanov enters the bout with strong momentum after scoring a first-round knockout of Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 321 in October. The 36-year-old Russian remains unbeaten at 6–0 in the UFC since earning his contract with a knockout victory on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021.

“The Professional” boasts a perfect 16–0 professional record, highlighted by 11 knockout victories and one submission finish.