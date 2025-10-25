Azamat Murzakanov Smashes Through Aleksandar Rakić with One-Punch KO – UFC 321 Highlights
Azamat Murzakanov kept his ‘O’ intact at UFC 321, scoring a brutal first-round knockout against Aleksandar Rakić.
Rakić utilized his length and reach advantage early, landing a thudding body kick and offering a couple of takedown attempts. However, neither of those could blunt Murzakanov’s immense power.
Near the three-minute mark of the opening round, Rakić moved in looking to attack, but was met with a right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas. One follow-up shot later, and that was all she wrote.
Official Result: Azamat Murzakanov def. Aleksandar Rakić via KO (right hand) at 3:11 of Round 1.
With the victory, Murzakanov maintains his perfect record, moving to 16-0, with his last six coming under the UFC banner.