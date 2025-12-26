UFC 326 Card Suffers Major Setback As High Profile Fight Reportedly Falls Through

The UFC 326 lineup has been dealt a significant blow.

The third numbered UFC event of 2026 under the promotion’s new broadcast deal with Paramount+ is scheduled for March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is set to be headlined by reigning BMF champion Max Holloway, who will defend his title in a rematch against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

UFC 326 is also set to feature another rematch, with former title challengers Renato Moicano and Brian Ortega meeting in a 155-pound clash. Elsewhere on the card, Caio Borralho is scheduled to face Reinier de Ridder in a key middleweight matchup. The UFC had initially announced five bouts for the event, but the lineup now appears to be down one fight.

Paulo Costa Reportedly Pulls Out of UFC 326 Bout Against Brunno Ferreira

According to a recent report from MMA journalist Leo Guimaraes, Paulo Costa has withdrawn from his scheduled middleweight matchup against Brunno Ferreira at UFC 326, with no reason disclosed at this time.

Costa was last seen competing at UFC 318 this past July, where he earned a much-needed unanimous decision victory over Roman Kopylov. The win allowed “The Eraser” to snap a two-fight skid that included losses to former middleweight champions Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker in 2024.

The 34-year-old Brazilian has posted a 2–4 record across his last six appearances inside the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Ferreira, who now needs a new opponent for UFC 326, is fresh off an impressive unanimous decision win over former title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 323 earlier this month.

The Hulk” is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, with his last defeat dating back to UFC 308 in October 2024, where he suffered a third-round submission loss to Abus Magomedov.