Darren Till Goes Nuclear On “Bum” Paulo Costa For Pulling Out UFC 326 Fight Against Brunno Ferreira: “You Are So F**king Sh*t”

Darren Till unloaded on Paulo Costa following his withdrawal from an upcoming fight.

Last Friday, reports emerged that Costa pulled out of his scheduled middleweight matchup against Bruno Ferreira at UFC 326, which is set to take place on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While no official explanation has been provided by the former title challenger for the withdrawal, the latest setback marks his seventh canceled fight in the past four years. That pattern appears to be exactly why Till showed little restraint in his reaction.

Darren Till Pushes For Paulo Costa’s UFC Exit After Latest Withdrawal

After news broke that Paulo Costa had pulled out of his UFC 326 clash with Brunno Ferreira, Darren Till wasted no time taking to social media, delivering a blistering response without holding back.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger tore into “The Eraser,” accusing the Brazilian of lacking professionalism and showing little respect for the sport, while arguing that his repeated fight cancellations are reason enough to walk away from the UFC.

“This guy is just a big, jumped-up joke of a juice ed. He has no respect for the sport. Just quit, Costa, and keep doing your secret juice gig, because it’s the only thing that works for you. You’re an absolute mongoloide. You’re a bum. You’re a wh*re. Quit, please quit, my brother. You are so, so f**king sh*t. I think you may be the worst fighter to ever fight in the UFC ever. And your title challenge was worse than mine, and that’s saying something, Till posted on X.”

This guy is just a big jumped up joke of a juice ed. Has no respect for the sport.

No. 7–ranked middleweight Caio Borralho also seized on the situation to take a playful swipe at Costa, joking that he was “not surprised” by the latest development.

Paulo Costa was last seen in action at UFC 318 in July, where he secured a unanimous decision win over Roman Kopylov. The victory snapped a two-fight losing streak that had included defeats to former middleweight champions Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker the year prior.

“The Eraser” is going through the toughest stretch of his career, posting a 2–4 record over his last six Octagon appearances and sitting at 7–4 overall in the UFC.