Slated to make a short-notice return to the Octagon next weekend in the co-main event of UFC 294, former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has announced plans for reigns atop the middleweight limit, as well as at his prior stomping grounds, before then calling time on an already illustrious career.

Usman, the current number one ranked welterweight contender and former pound-for-pound number one, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 296 back in March, suffering a majority decision loss to Leon Edwards in the pair’s championship trilogy rubber match in London.

However, booking a stunning turnaround on just 10 days’ notice this weekend at UFC 294, Auchi native, Usman takes on the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, in a middleweight divisional bow in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Furthermore, Usman’s route to another title siege under the promotion’s banner has been backed by UFC CEO, Dana White, who confirmed that either the Nigerian, or the above-mentioned, Chimaev would be vying for a middleweight title fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 294.

Kamaru Usman still plans to win titles in two divisions after UFC 294 return

Holding a unanimous decision win over Strickland during their early respective tenures under the UFC banner, Usman claimed it made sense for him to fight the newly-minted champion with a win over Chimaev, before searching for champ-champ status, and then hanging up his gloves.

“It’s a no-brainer because there’s just that element of story there, it’s built-in,” Kamaru Usman told TMZ during a recent interview. “Sean Strickland is champion, I’ve already taken care of him, not to say he’s not better, he is. But I’ve got a mountain in front of me that I’ve got to scale and climb, so let’s get through that fight then worry about what’s next. But it’s a no-brainer.”

“I might just mic-drop,” Kamaru Usman explained. “Grab the middleweight belt, go down, grab the welterweight belt, then mic-drop. What a way to go out, though? I want both. I’ve always wanted champ-champ (status), but what a way – to go get the top one, then come back down and get – no one’s ever done that. That would be crazy.”