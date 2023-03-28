UFC middleweight contender, Paulo Costa recently agreed terms on a new, reportedly lucrative multi-fight deal with the promotion, however, has entertained a fight with former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou – under bare knuckle fighting ruleset to boot.

Costa, a one-time undisputed middleweight title chaser, and the current #5 ranked middleweight contender, recently confirmed he had agreed terms on a new, four-fight deal with the Dana White-led UFC, having retained a single fight on his deal before inking his new contract.

Last time out, the Belo Horizonte native featured on the main card of UFC 278 back in August of last year against former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, securing a unanimous decision victory over the Californian.

As for the above-mentioned Batié native, Ngannou, the former undisputed heavyweight champion has yet to ink terms with a new promotion following his departure from the UFC back in January of this year.

The Cameroonian knockout artist has confirmed, however, that he is close to agreeing a deal to link up with either the PFL (Professional Fighters League), or ONE Championship in Singapore, however, plans to compete in professional boxing first.

Paulo Costa offers to fight Francis Ngannou in bare knuckle fighting

In a rather strange, and comical call out, Brazilian fan favorite, Paulo Costa offered to fight Francis Ngannou in bare knuckle fighting next.

“Hey Francis (Ngannou) I heard you’re looking for a boxer opponent,” Paulo Costa tweeted. “If u prefer I can put my gloves off too. It’s up to you big brother.”

Hey Francis I heard you’re looking for a boxer opponent. If u prefer I can put my gloves off too. It’s up to you big brother 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W6hRrkRkg7 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 28, 2023

Expected to make his Octagon return in the coming months, Costa also confirmed recently how he had been offered a May fight against outspoken middleweight challenger, Sean Strickland for a May event.

Furthermore, Costa claimed the UFC had approached him with an offer to fight the undefeated welterweight berserker, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.