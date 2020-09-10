Paulo Costa is hoping to put on a show when he squares off against Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in the UFC 253 main event on September 26. The Brazilian knockout artist told SCMP MMA that he is hoping Adesanya can survive his early onslaught to allow fans to get their money’s worth, he said.

“I don’t want to just beat him very quickly. I want to bring some entertainment to the people. I hope we can go into the second round and then I think he will break then.”

Costa boasts a perfect 13-0 record and holds several high profile wins over the likes of Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks. However, it was his most recent bout against long-time contender Yoel Romero that really proved he belongs at the top. He picked up a decision win in one of the most action-packed fights 2019 had to offer. Costa’s wild win over such a worthy win over such a credible opponent made him a fan favourite.

“After I beat Romero I am certain that people who had some doubts about my skills, they changed their minds,” Costa said. “People started to believe I was the really, real deal, just not another guy who can fight. In the right moment, I grew up. Under the high pressure, I grew.

“The fight against Romero was a real war. I am so proud of that fight. It was very important for me. The guys that I work with made me lift myself to another level. I came from jiu-jitsu, and I became a very good boxer but against Romero I think I proved I can wrestle as well. He tried to take me down and I managed to avoid the takedowns and that came from the work my team had done with me. That showed I could fight for the belt and that’s why I am so confident right now. I will become the new champion.”

Do you think Paulo Costa will be crowned the new middleweight champion at UFC 253?