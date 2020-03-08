Paulo Costa Calls Israel Adesanya ‘The Most Shameful Champion’

Spread the word!













Paulo Costa didn’t like what he saw from the UFC 248 headliner.

Costa was in attendance Saturday night as he witnessed Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title in a unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero.

However, it was a drab affair with very little action. It even got to a point where the crowd were booing while the referee even had to tell the pair to step up the pace at the start of the fourth round.

Costa was seen on the broadcast after the fight as he gave a thumbs down before he was later kicked out for reportedly jumping over the guard rail.

“The Eraser” was eventually allowed back in and gave his thoughts on what had transpired in the main event.

“Man, what the sh*t was that? Shameful, shameful fight,” he told TSN backstage. “Adesanya is the most shameful champion I have seen, ever.”

“He doesn’t deserve. He’s afraid [of me]. I have to say he’s afraid. He’s fragile. … I don’t know what to say. I feel shame to watch that fight.”

While some felt the fight was poor more so because of Romero, Costa actually believes if there was to be a winner, it should have been the Cuban.

“Nobody deserves to win but Romero put the most pressure,” he said.

Regardless, Costa will be getting his chance at Adesanya next and unlike Romero, will keep coming forward at all times.

There is no date set for that fight but the Brazilian would like for it to happen during International Fight Week.

“I’m 100% right now,” he added. “I think July 11 would be a nice date, International Fight Week here.”

