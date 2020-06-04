Paulo Costa Believes Israel Adesanya Rivalry Is Bigger Than Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen

Spread the word!













Paulo Costa believes his rivalry with Israel Adesanya will be even bigger than Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen.

Adesanya is expected to defend his title against fellow unbeaten star Costa later this year in what can only be described as a grudge match with no love lost between both fighters.

And while both Silva vs. Sonnen fights were also heated which played a part in them being huge financial successes, Costa believes this fight will be different — because both competitors are dishing it out.

“My fight with Adesanya will be one of the biggest ones in the past few years,” Costa told Ag Fight (via Bloody Elbow). “I can only speak for myself, but I’ll make this pay-per-view be worth every cent. We really don’t like each other. This is, for sure, the biggest rivalry in middleweight history.

“Much bigger than Anderson vs. Sonnen, because Sonnen talked trash, but Anderson didn’t. Anderson just let Sonnen talk. I can’t not fire back and that generates more animosity.”

Costa: Adesanya Lost Credibility

Costa was among many not pleased with Adesanya’s last performance in what was a drab unanimous decision win over Yoel Romero back in March — especially after all his pre-fight claims that he would make the Cuban look human.

“The Eraser” felt Adesanya lost credibility with that performance, but has promised his own fans that he will make their eventual fight worth watching.

“He is trying to promote the fight somehow,” Costa said. “He knows pay-per-view sales will be horrible because of his last fight. The only way to sell this fight is believing I’ll go after him and not do what he did. I want to tell my fans I will make this fight be worth watching.

“… Adesanya lost credibility after his fight with Romero. He said he was going to do all those things to him and then he froze when it was go time, which resulted in that ridiculous, scare fight. I was there and the crowd booed a lot. Even some journalists and Dana White. I don’t care what he says, it doesn’t matter. What matters is what we do, not what we say.”

As of now, there is no word on when an Adesanya vs. Costa fight could happen. However, International Fight Week in July has been touted as a potential date by both fighters.

