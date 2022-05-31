UFC middleweight contender, Paulo Costa has reportedly been arrested in his native Belo Horizonte, Brazil, after he is alleged to have elbowed a nurse at a vaccination clinic, where it is also alleged Costa attempted to obtain a vaccination card to prove immunization against COVID-19, without actually receiving a vaccination.

Costa, 31, a native of Belo Horizonte has been sidelined from active competition since November of last year where he forced an impromptu light heavyweight main event against Marvin Vettori, suffering a unanimous decision defeat.

As per a report from GI Globo this Tuesday afternoon, Costa is alleged to have sought proof of vaccination against COVID-19 at a vaccination clinic in his native Belo Horizonte – without actually receiving a vaccination providing immunization against the novel coronavirus. Costa alleges, however, that he is, in fact, already vaccinated.

Costa was reportedly booked into police custody on Monday in Belo Horizonte, after he is alleged to have struck a nurse at the vaccination clinic with his elbow.

“The card was filled out,” Municipal Guard, Marco Mota said. “The workers said that, at the time of application, he (Paulo Costa) did not accept to be vaccinated, he wanted to leave with the card and they did not accept it. At that moment, a nurse was elbowed.”

“He (Paulo Costa) said he got the vaccine, but the nurses didn’t let him go out with the card,” Mota continued as he described Paulo Costa’s version of alleged events. “He said it generated stress, he took the card and left. At that moment, a nurse grabbed him by the arm and he broke free. He doesn’t speak elbow.”

Paulo Costa has reportedly been released from police custody following the alleged incident

Whilst the nurse in question at the vaccination clinic did not require medical attention for her alleged injuries, she did complain of swelling to her lips as a result of the alleged altercation.

Costa, who was booked into the Contagem Duty Police Station, has since been released from police custody.

Currently, the #4 ranked UFC middleweight contender, Costa is expected to return to the Octagon on August 20. at a UFC 278 pay-per-view event in Salt Lake City, taking on former undisputed middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold.