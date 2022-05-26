Marvin Vettori seems to be in cruise control as he waits for a confirmed date ahead for his upcoming bout with former UFC middleweight Champion, Robert Whittaker.

With Vettori now having to wait longer for his next fight, he has taken the time to weigh in his thoughts ahead of the UFC’s latest middleweight matchup between Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) and Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA), which is being set for UFC 277 this August.

Speaking with ‘Helen Yee Sports’ the 28-year-old Italian, despite not being much of a fan of Paulo Costa, has issued a health warning for the veteran Luke Rockhold against fighting the Brazilian.

“Look Rockhold will be losing the few brain cells he has left in his brain and just going to sleep badly for a few minutes.”

“They’re two guys that they’re stock not high right now you know so it makes sense that they fight each other.”

Marvin Vettori skeptical about Paulo Costa’s ability to make 185ibs

‘The Italian Dream’ was very unimpressed at the professionalism of Costa in his most recent fight against the Brazilian at UFC Vegas 41, where the 31-year-old managed to miss weight by 20lbs, and as a result, it was changed into a Light Heavyweight bout.

The fight went ahead, and Marvin Vettori managed to prevail and earn a very satisfying win. Whilst Vettori thinks Costa can technically make 185lbs, he believes it is a case of whether he is disciplined enough.

“Last time was pretty crazy, but whatever you know, I took the fight, I made it happen. I beat him and that’s about it,” Vettori stated. “I knew that some time went by, and he would have really promised his them that he would have done 185 again and he would take it seriously and all that. But that’s his business at the end of the day.”

“I’ve heard stories that he goes up to like 250, 245. So, he had to take a lot of time to make 185, but I mean he’s done it before and if he takes it seriously, he’ll do it this time.”

Do you think Marvin Vettori makes a good point?