Paulie Malignaggi Rips ‘Pinata’ Conor McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi rips former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who is preparing for his next title fight under the UFC banner.
Bad Blood
The bad blood between Malignaggi and McGregor has been well documented. Malignaggi was brought in as a sparring partner to help McGregor prepare for Floyd Mayweather last year.
As a result of this, Malignaggi was upset with some of the images and videos of posted on McGregor’s social media accounts from their sparring sessions in which ‘Magic Man’ felt he was depicted in a bad light due to the fact that one of the pictures showed McGregor standing over him on the canvas.
McGregor ultimately lost to Mayweather in the tenth round by TKO after being hit by a series of punches against the ropes. Although he lost the fight, the UFC champion surpassed many expectations in his boxing debut.
Paulie Malignaggi Rips
The former boxer took part in a panel who were talking about the press conference in London for the upcoming boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.
During that, FightHype asked Malignaggi about McGregor’s UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is when he went off.
“That’s a good ***-kicking waiting to happen,” Malignaggi said (transcript courtesy of MMAFighting). “He’s gonna get the s**t beat out of him. Like a nice ***-kicking too because unfortunately for him. Khabib is totally emotionless [and] doesn’t give a s**t about your antics. These Eastern Europeans, you can’t get in their heads. You ever notice these guys? They’re like robots, bro. They’re like killer machines. They have no emotion, bro. They have ice in their veins.”
“He’s been a pretty good punching bag lately,” Malignaggi continued. “He got the s**t beat out of him by everybody in sparring in camp me and Dashon Johnson used to have to go easy on him. I smacked him around and he did everything he could to get me out of the camp. Then he got smacked around by Floyd Mayweather. Then get got smacked around by the authorities when he got arrested because he didn’t want to fight Khabib. Now he’s gonna get smacked around by Khabib.
“Yo, you’re a f**king pinata, bro. Think about it. You ever play with a piñata? You just beat the s**t out of it adn you get a nice prize at the end of it. He’s like the piñata of combat sports. Everybody beats the s**t out of him and then gets a prize too! I love it. You’re a f**king piñata. Good luck. That’s a nice ***-whooping you’re gonna catch next month.”