Paulie Malignaggi Rips ‘Pinata’ Conor McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi rips former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who is preparing for his next title fight under the UFC banner.

Bad Blood

The bad blood between Malignaggi and McGregor has been well documented. Malignaggi was brought in as a sparring partner to help McGregor prepare for Floyd Mayweather last year.

As a result of this, Malignaggi was upset with some of the images and videos of posted on McGregor’s social media accounts from their sparring sessions in which ‘Magic Man’ felt he was depicted in a bad light due to the fact that one of the pictures showed McGregor standing over him on the canvas.

McGregor ultimately lost to Mayweather in the tenth round by TKO after being hit by a series of punches against the ropes. Although he lost the fight, the UFC champion surpassed many expectations in his boxing debut.

Paulie Malignaggi Rips

The former boxer took part in a panel who were talking about the press conference in London for the upcoming boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

During that, FightHype asked Malignaggi about McGregor’s UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is when he went off.