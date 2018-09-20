Video: Watch Khabib & McGregor’s UFC 229 Presser Staredown

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor finally came face to face at today’s UFC 229 Press Conference. We’ve got a first look at their anticipated UFC 229 Presser staredown.

The two top-ranked rivals went at each other verbally as expected. McGregor drove most of the action when he unveiled his real reason for returning to MMA. He then claimed that it was Khabib who was to blame for his infamous New York bus attack this year.

It’s all adding up to a fight that genuinely feels like it might live up to its billing as the biggest UFC fight of all-time. Check out Khabib and McGregor’s first UFC 229 faceoff to get excited right here: