Paul Felder Reveals Serious Injury Suffered At UFC Phoenix

By
Jon Fuentes
-
SHARE
Joe Camporeale for USA TODAY Sports

Paul Felder and James Vick put on a tremendous co-main event at UFC Phoenix last night (Sun. February 17, 2019).

“The Irish Dragon” took home a unanimous decision victory after three rounds of fighting. However, it came at a cost. Felder’s manager Brian Butler took to Instagram shortly after the fight. He revealed that Felder suffered a small collapsed lung. It was noted that none of the injuries are expected to cause long-term issues:

“Update: @felderpaul spent the night in the hospital… aside from this broken nail on his finger here, it turns out he had a small collapse to his lung. No long term issues but they want to make sure it doesn’t get any worse over night.”

View this post on Instagram

Update: @felderpaul spent the night in the hospital… aside from this broken nail on his finger here, it turns out he had a small collapse to his lung. No long term issues but they want to make sure it doesn’t get any worse over night. #irishdragon

A post shared by Brian Butler-Au (@suckerpunchent) on

Felder acknowledged this on Twitter shortly after the event. He said he still has two lungs, and just wants to drink a beer:

“I got two lungs… I just want a beer for shitsake”

Felder was defeated by Mike Perry in July by way of split decision. The defeat ended Felder’s three-fight win streak. He accepted the fight against “Platinum” at 170 pounds on short notice.

Now that he’s back in the win column, Felder is hoping to have a big run at lightweight, hopefully aligning himself in title contention before year’s end.

NEXT: UFC's Major ESPN Debut Does Best Numbers Since 2016

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR