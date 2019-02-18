Paul Felder Reveals Serious Injury Suffered At UFC Phoenix

Paul Felder and James Vick put on a tremendous co-main event at UFC Phoenix last night (Sun. February 17, 2019).

“The Irish Dragon” took home a unanimous decision victory after three rounds of fighting. However, it came at a cost. Felder’s manager Brian Butler took to Instagram shortly after the fight. He revealed that Felder suffered a small collapsed lung. It was noted that none of the injuries are expected to cause long-term issues:

“Update: @felderpaul spent the night in the hospital… aside from this broken nail on his finger here, it turns out he had a small collapse to his lung. No long term issues but they want to make sure it doesn’t get any worse over night.”

Felder acknowledged this on Twitter shortly after the event. He said he still has two lungs, and just wants to drink a beer:

“I got two lungs… I just want a beer for shitsake”

I got two lungs… I just want a beer for shitsake — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 18, 2019

Felder was defeated by Mike Perry in July by way of split decision. The defeat ended Felder’s three-fight win streak. He accepted the fight against “Platinum” at 170 pounds on short notice.

Now that he’s back in the win column, Felder is hoping to have a big run at lightweight, hopefully aligning himself in title contention before year’s end.