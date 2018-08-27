Paul Felder Reveals When He’ll Change Weight Class

Paul Felder will consider a jump up to welterweight.

The longtime lightweight veteran was previously on a three-fight win streak in the division. That was ended against Mike Perry at UFC 226 in July. However, that fight was contested at welterweight.

Felder told MMA Fighting‘s Luke Thomas on The MMA Hour his plans in regards to weight classes. He wants to attempt one more really strong lightweight run before jumping up to 170 pounds:

“I was on a three-fight winning streak and now I took an loss, but I only took a loss at 170,” Felder said. “So I still haven’t lost over a year at 155 so I’m hoping that, I gotta talk to coaches and my manager and things like that. “But I was really leaning toward ’70 leading up to that fight and now I want to try to make one more really strong run at getting into the top 5 and I’d love to fight for that belt some day.”

Initially Felder was to fight James Vick at UFC 226. Instead, Vick was pulled to main event this past weekend’s UFC Lincoln card opposite Justin Gaethje. Felder jumped up to welterweight to fight Mike Perry, who’s opponent also pulled.

During his fight with Perry, Felder broke his hand early on. It hindered his performance and may have played a role in the result. With a full fight camp at welterweight, and full health, Felder thinks he can really compete in the division: