Paul Felder Reacts To Conor McGregor Seemingly Taking Aim At Him After UFC 246

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder was a part of the broadcast team for UFC 246 last month, which featured the return of Conor McGregor.

McGregor headlined the record-breaking pay-per-view (PPV) event by taking on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who he took out in only 40 seconds. After the win, McGregor walked past the broadcast team and shouted “f*ck you!” It seemed like McGregor was aiming the remark towards Felder, a fellow 155-pound contender. However, it remains unclear what issues McGregor might have with Felder.

Some believe that McGregor might have been, instead, talking to Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal who were seated in the crowd. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Felder doesn’t really put too much thought into it, as he’s focused on his upcoming opponent, Dan Hooker.

“I was there like what? Is he talking about me?” Felder said. “Some people are saying he was talking about me. Other people were saying he was talking about [Kamaru] Usman or [Jorge] Masvidal. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter.

“It got me plenty of attention even if it wasn’t meant towards me. It doesn’t matter. But we’re having fun with it. That’s one people are taking (it) so serious, coming at me. I’m like, guys, it’s a joke. I’m not fighting Conor right now, I’m fighting Dan Hooker. Relax.”

Felder and Hooker will headline the UFC Auckland card from the Spark Arena in New Zealand this weekend (Sat. February 22, 2020). It’s a fight that has actually featured a bit of bad blood, as Felder and Hooker have been exchanging some slightly personal trash talk over the past few weeks. Both men are talented strikers and never fail to put on a show.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when Felder challenges Hooker in front of his native New Zealand crowd.

What do you think about Felder’s response to being called out by McGregor?