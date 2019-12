Patricky Freire Gets Nasty Soccer Kick KO At RIZIN 20 (Video)

Spread the word!













Bellator star Patricky Freire won one of his two fights during this morning’s RIZIN 20 event in Japan.

His first bout being against Luiz Gustavo on the undercard, where Freire scored a nasty first-round soccer kick knockout win. It’s the second soccer kick knockout of the week, but Freire’s certainly gives the first a run for its money. Of course, Freire went on to lose his Lightweight Grand Prix Final matchup against Tofiq Musayev via unanimous decision.

Check out the nasty finish below, along with the full results from RIZIN 20 this morning.

Chaos reigns across the Lightweight GP semis, as Patricky "Pitbull" Freire (23-8) unleashes a cavalcade of blows upon Luiz Gustavo in under 30 seconds! Bellator's all-time KO leader extends his win streak to seven. He and Tofiq will be fresh for the finals. #RIZIN20 #RIZINFF pic.twitter.com/DaE3HywJJC — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 31, 2019

Main card

Manel Kape def. Kai Asakura via R2 TKO (strikes, 0:38)

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Rui Ebata via R1 TKO (three knockdowns, 2:47)

Seo Hee Ham def. Ayaka Hamasaki via split decision

Mikura Asakura def. John Macapa via unanimous decision

Rena def. Lindsey Vanzandt via R3 TKO (corner stoppage, 4:42)

Undercard

Tofiq Musaev def. Patricky Pitbull via unanimous decision

Jiri Prochazka def. C.B. Dollaway via R1 KO (left hook, 1:55)

Simon Biyong def. Vitaly Shemetov via R2 TKO (strikes, 0:58)

Hiromasa Ogikubo def. Shintaro Ishiwatari via split decision

Jake Heun def. Satoshi Ishii via R1 TKO (strikes, 1:12)

Patrick Mix def. Yuki Motoya via R1 submission (guillotine choke, 1:37)

Taiju Shiratori def. Taiga via R2 TKO (doctor stoppage, 3:00)

Miyuu Yamamoto def. Amp the Rocket via unanimous decision

Patricky Pitbull def. Luiz Gustavo via R1 KO (soccer kick, 0:28)

Tofiq Musaev def. Johnny Case via R1 TKO (strikes, 2:45)

What do you make of Freire’s soccer kick knockout win?