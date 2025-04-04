Patricio Pitbull issues warning to Yair Rodriguez ahead of UFC 314 clash: ‘He needs to keep his distance’

Remaining supremely confident ahead of his Octagon debut next weekend at UFC 314, former Bellator MMA kingpin, Patricio Pitbull has issued a stark warning — of the knock out variety, to former interim champion Yair Rodriguez ahead of their grudge match.

Pitbull, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion during his decorated tenure with the then-Scott Coker-led Bellator MMA.

And finally set to make good on a long-anticipated debut in the Octagon next weekend, Pitbull is set to open the main card of UFC 314 in Miami, tackling former interim titleholder, Rodriguez.

Snapping a two-fight losing skid in his final Bellator MMA appearance last year, the Brazilian star turned in a knockout win over incoming title challenger, Jeremy Kennedy.

Patricio Pitbull issues warning to Yair Rodriguez pre-UFC 314

And landing a pair of 24 separate career stoppages to boot — divided equally between knockout and submission victories, Pitbull has warned Rodriguez will need to “keep his distance” if he wants to survive at UFC 314.

“Everyone knows he’s (Yair Rodriguez) very dynamic,” Patricio Pitbull said on the Pound-4-Pound podcast. “He has good kicks. But, he needs to keep distance. …Every guy who closed the distance punched him or put him down. …Basically, I’m gonna do the same.

“I know he is dangerous, but I am more — I am more dangerous than him,” Patricio Pitbull explained.

Himself set to return for the first time since he featured at UFC Fight Night Mexico City last year, Chihuahua striker, Rodriguez would drop a submission loss to Brian Ortega in the pair’s rematch.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And prior to that, then-interim gold holder, Rodriguez dropped an eventual knockout loss to former champion and event headliner, Alexander Volkanovski.