PFL Personality Predicts Patricio Pitbull Will Crash and Burn at UFC 314

ByCraig Pekios
PFL Personality Predicts Patricio Pitbull Will Crash and Burn at UFC 314

Will Patricio Pitbull fail to find success inside the Octagon?

That’s the question on fight fans’ minds as the former two-division Bellator champion is set to make his long-awaited promotional debut on April 12 at UFC 314 in Miami. There, Pitbull will square off with former interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodriguez in a fight that could make or break the newcomer’s chances of challenging for a UFC title someday.

gettyimages 2203888471 612x612 1

It’ll be Pitbull’s first time competing since an ugly break-up with the Professional Fighters League. Offering his take on the Brazilian’s move from the Smart Cage to the Octagon, PFL broadcaster Sean O’Connell thinks Pitbull could be in for a wake-up call.

“I was ultimately proud of how the Pitbull situation was handled. He wanted out. He didn’t want to continue to fight under the PFL banner, and he’s a guy that made a big stink on social media,” O’Connell said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “If you think you can achieve something better somewhere else and make more money somewhere else, go ahead and try.”

“I wish him well. I’m a big fan of his fighting style, but I don’t think he’s going to do more or better in the UFC than he did under the Bellator banner or with the PFL. So, we’ll just let time tell.”

Many questions surround patricio pitbull’s UFC debut

To be fair, the PFL is probably a little bitter about losing one of Bellator’s biggest stars. Still, there are a lot of questions surrounding Pitbull’s UFC debut.

READ MORE:  Is Khabib Sabotaging Ilia Topuria's UFC 317 Title Shot?: 'He's Going to Say No'

Pitbull will be 38 years old this year and has already competed 43 times in his career, leading many to wonder just how much mileage he has left. Pitbull has also lost two of his last three bouts, dropping back-to-back contests against Sergio Pettis and Chihiro Suzuki before bouncing back in March against Jeremy Kennedy.

gettyimages 2097713446 612x612 1

Overall, Pitbull is 36-7 with 24 of his wins coming inside the distance — a perfect 12/12 split between knockouts and submissions.

gettyimages 2203888376 612x612 1

READ MORE:  Carlos Prates Out of UFC 314 After Opponent Geoff Neal Withdraws Due to Injury

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts