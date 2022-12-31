Patricio Pitbull defeats Kleber Koike in unanimous decision all-Brazilian clash – Bellator vs. Rizin Highlights

By
Ross Markey
-
Patricio Pitbull Bellator
Reigning Bellator MMA featherweight kingpin, Patricio Pitbull continues his dominant run in a gold laiden career, tonight defeating Rizin FF lightweight champion, Kleber Koike in a unanimous decision effort in the co-main event of Bellator MMA vs. Rizin in Japan.

Pitbull, who now moves to an impressive 35-5 as a professional win his win over Sao Paulo native, Koike, handed the former KSW gold holder a unanimous decision defeat in their non-title bout in Saitama.

The victory comes as Pitbull’s third on the bounce, having previously reclaimed the Bellator featherweight crown in a rematch win over A.J. McKee, before defending successfully against Adam Borics.

Landing the heavier strikes throughout the opening round, Pitbull was, however, landed on the canvas in the closing stages of the frame — with Koike executing a perfectly-timed judo hip toss.

However, it was Pitbull who emerged with the victory, securing a unanimous decision triumph, on a main card containing consecutive judging successes for Bellator so far.

Below, catch the highlights from Patricio Pitbull’s win over Kleber Koike