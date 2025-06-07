Patchy Mix drops Octagon debut in decision loss to Mario Bautista – UFC 316 Highlights

Former undisputed Bellator MMA bantamweight champion, Patchy Mix has followed the unfortunate trend of recent ex-outfit debutantes to falter in their Octagon debut, tonight coming unstuck in a rather lacklustre decision shutout loss to Mario Bautista on the main card of UFC 316.

Mix, a former Bellator MMA bantamweight champion, made his move to the UFC last month, finally exiting the PFL (Professional Fighters League) following a drawn out dispute with promotional leader, Donn Davis.

And drawing the number ten ranked Bautista tonight, Mix was tasked with handing the surging wrestling ace a loss for the first time in eight fights.

Fresh from a unanimous decision win over Jose Aldo, to disappoint fans of the former featherweight champion back in October, Bautista coasted to another dominant win tonight in New Jersey.

Beyond suffering a bloodied eye following a wayward high kick from Queens native, Mix, Bautista emerging with bragging rights in the striking department.

And defending the few takedown attempts on show from Mix tonight, Bautista rode out an impressive unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) to defeat the former in his promotional bow.

Below, catch the highlights from Mario Bautista’s win over Patchy Mix