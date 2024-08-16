Did Pat Barry give Rose Namajunas a Black Eye?

Ex-UFC fighter Pat Barry often finds himself being accused of abusing his girlfriend, Rose Namajunas, while out and about. Of course, it doesn’t help that the former two-time titleholder often plays into it when concerned strangers attempt to broach the subject.

Barry and Namajunas, who have been a couple since the late 2000s, recently made an appearance together on the JAXXON podcast with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. Just as they were about to wrap up the interview, Jackson asked whether or not Barry had ever been accused of hitting Namajunas after she picked up bruises from training and fighting.

“I’ve got one last question because I’ve heard stories about this before,” Jackson said. “You being a fighter and a woman, have you ever had swelling or black eyes after a fight and people think he did it.”

Namajunas was quick to acknowledge that people have made that assumption. “Of course, all the time,” she replied with a smile.

Barry also chimed in, revealing that ‘Thug’ does little to dissuade people from thinking the worst.

“This has happened so much where we’ll go places and she’ll have a black eye or a bruise on her cheek or something and the waiter or waitresses will be like, ‘Oh no, what happened to your face,’ and Rose will reply, ‘He hit me.’ They’ll look at me and I’ll say, ‘Well, she didn’t block it.’ “But when it’s the other way around and I’ve got the black eye and we go somewhere and they say, ‘What happened’ and I say she hit me, she starts getting free dessert.

Barry went on to talk about how random people will regularly stop Namajunas to make sure she’s okay while the two of them are out for a run. Check out the full clip below:

Pat Barry and Rose namajunas’ relationship has been under scrutiny for years

The relationship between Barry and Namajunas has seen its fair share of scrutiny over the years, most of it revolving around the significant age gap between the two. Barry, 45, is 13 years older than Namajunas. While there’s little controversy to kick up regarding a 45-year-old man dating a 32-year-old woman, many have accused Barry of grooming Namajunas since her teenage years.

Earlier this year, outspoken middleweight star Sean Strickland perpetuated those claims when he dubbed Barry, ‘Pat the predator’ in response to a fan’s post on X.

Namajunas will be back in action on Saturday, November 2 when the UFC heads back to Edmonton for a Fight Night card in The Great White North. Thug’ will headline the event opposite Erin Blanchfield in a flyweight bout that could produce the division’s next title challenger.