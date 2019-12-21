Park Jun-yong Outstrikes Marc-Andre Barriault – UFC Busan Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Busan main card is a middleweight encounter between Park Jun-yong and Marc-Andre Barriault.

Round 1: The two start off striking. Jun-yong hits a number of leg kicks and seems to have the advantage on the feet until the action is stopped after he is accidentally poked in the eye. The action resumes soon after. Jun-young is advancing forward more before landing a big takedown. They get up but Barriault is still controlled by his back. They eventually separate and return to striking. Barriault attempts a takedown but it’s stuffed easily. Jun-young is clearly the more effective striker here as the first round ends.

Round 2: Jun-young is aggressive in his striking and lands a takedown in the first minute of the second round. Barriault gets up but is still controlled in the clinch. They eventually separate. Barriault is more aggressive now as he is the one advancing forward more. However, Jun-young is clearly the more superior striker even going backwards. Barriault has landed a number of leg kicks, though. The second round ends in a more even contest.

Round 3: Barriault is even more aggressive to start the third as he attempts a number of one-twos. However, Jun-young responds with a takedown attempt. It’s stuffed and Barriault eventually separates from the clinch. Much more pressure from Barriault who continues to land leg kicks. Jun-young seems a lot slower this round as he continues to fight going backwards. Barriault attempts a takedown but it’s stuffed by Jun-young who has his neck. Nothing comes of it and they return to striking. The final round ends with Barriault looking strong.

Official result: Park Jun-yong defeats Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).